Carry Less, Do More.

Leave your bags and luggage

with our host locations

all around NYC!

Enjoy your day to the fullest!

Drop my item

The most convenient way to securely store your luggage, backpack and shopping bags in NYC

The most convenient way

to securely store your

Luggage, Backpack and

Shopping Bags in NYC

before checking-in to Airbnb after checking-out from Airbnb when you're couchsurfing going to dinner or a bar while shopping after leaving your coworking space