Leave your bags and luggage
with our host locations
all around NYC!
Enjoy your day to the fullest!
The most convenient way to securely store your luggage, backpack and shopping bags in NYC
The most convenient way
to securely store your
Luggage, Backpack and
Shopping Bags in NYC
Icon 1
before checking-in to Airbnb
Icon 2
after checking-out from Airbnb
Icon 3
when you're couchsurfing
Icon 4
going to dinner or a bar
Icon 5
while shopping
Icon 6
after leaving your coworking space
How it works

It's easy, fast and secure
1
Book a spot at the nearest host location.
2
Drop your stuff, seal your items with our custom numbered zipties and enjoy your day.
3
Pick up whenever you’re ready.
Iphone 1
Iphone 2
Iphone 3
Iphone 1
Iphone 2
Iphone 3
Sign up your business as a host location
Become host
Become a host
  • Make life easier for people
  • Gain Exposure
  • Drag traffic into your store
  • Have an extra source of revenue
Become a host now